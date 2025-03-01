Washington Capitals to honor DCA plane crash victims with helmet decal

Saturday marks one month to the day that 67 people were killed after a commercial plane collided with a helicopter while landing at the DCA airport in Washington, D.C.

Among those were members of the figure skating community, coming back from a tournament in Kansas.

During their home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Washington Capitals will honor the victims with a decal on their helmets; Tampa Bay players, too, will wear them.

The decals feature a figure skate and a hockey skate with the date "1.29.25" encircled in the shape of a heart.

Six members of the Skating Club of Boston were aboard Flight 5342, and U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement that "several members of our skating community" were on the plane.

Two former Olympians, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were also among the victims of the crash, the Kremlin confirmed.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the American Airlines flight and three soldiers aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

The Caps are running away with the Eastern Conference, leading the way with 82 points.

Not only are they Stanley Cup contenders, but long-time team captain Alex Ovechkin is on the quest to become the league's all-time leading scorer. Ovechkin is just 13 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky, whose 891 goals are the most ever.

