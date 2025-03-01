Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals to honor DCA plane crash victims with helmet decal

67 people were killed

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Saturday marks one month to the day that 67 people were killed after a commercial plane collided with a helicopter while landing at the DCA airport in Washington, D.C.

Among those were members of the figure skating community, coming back from a tournament in Kansas.

During their home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Washington Capitals will honor the victims with a decal on their helmets; Tampa Bay players, too, will wear them.

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed last night on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. The flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on board both aircraft.   (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The decals feature a figure skate and a hockey skate with the date "1.29.25" encircled in the shape of a heart. 

Six members of the Skating Club of Boston were aboard Flight 5342, and U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement that "several members of our skating community" were on the plane.

Capitals decal

A close-up view of the decal members of the Capitals and Lightning will wear on Saturday. (Washington Capitals)

Two former Olympians, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were also among the victims of the crash, the Kremlin confirmed. 

There were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the American Airlines flight and three soldiers aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

The Caps are running away with the Eastern Conference, leading the way with 82 points. 

Ovechkin skating

Alex Ovechkin, #8 of the Washington Capitals, skates against the Utah Hockey Club on November 18, 2024, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Not only are they Stanley Cup contenders, but long-time team captain Alex Ovechkin is on the quest to become the league's all-time leading scorer. Ovechkin is just 13 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky, whose 891 goals are the most ever.

