Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama’s Nick Saban once again warning of ‘rat poison’ before matchup with Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Texas A&M knocked off No. 1 Alabama in 2021

By Joe Morgan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been here before. 

Nearly one year to the day that unranked Texas A&M knocked off then-No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas, Saban is reminding everyone of what he said before last year’s matchup against the Aggies.  

Head coach Nick Saban, of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and head coach Jimbo Fisher, of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies, meet before the game at Kyle Field on Oct. 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. 

Head coach Nick Saban, of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and head coach Jimbo Fisher, of the Texas A&M Aggies, meet before the game at Kyle Field on Oct. 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas.  (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"I was talking about rat poison last year we played this game nobody would listen, players wouldn't listen, y'all didn't listen," Saban said at his Monday press conference. 

Last season, Alabama went into its game against the Aggies as heavy favorites – following a Texas A&M loss – and lost on a last-second field goal. 

The situation is eerily similar situation for the Crimson Tide with Texas A&M coming off a loss to Mississippi State in Week 5. 

"They had lost the week before, we were big favorites," Saban continued. "It was like, no big deal, just show up for this game, go play the next game. I don't get affected by it because I don't listen to you all. I really don't have any interest in what anybody thinks about any of this stuff. I do have an interest in how it affects and impacts the players on our team. I think it does.

Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field for the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 1, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field for the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 1, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  (John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"And I think they have to show maturity in how they manage it and know that external opinion, external noise, whatever you want to call it – rat poison – whatever it is. Absolutely has nothing to do with the outcome of the game." 

Saban has been preaching the importance of ignoring the odds and headlines all season, warning fans before Alabama’s Week 2 game against Texas that any team can be beaten on any given day in college football. 

"Everybody has heard that we’re 20-point favorites in this game," Saban said on his weekly radio spot leading up to the game at Texas. "And last time we were 20-point favorites, and we went to Texas, we got our a-- kicked." 

"What you did last week, that’s not going to help you what you did this week, and every team we play if they beat us, that's like the resurrection game," Saban continued. "I mean that resurrects their whole program."

Saban’s team is once again the No. 1 team in the nation, jumping Georgia in the Week 6 AP Top 25 rankings. 

Alabama is hoping to have reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young under center against Texas A&M, who Saban said is "day-to-day" after injuring his shoulder in a Week 5 win over Arkansas. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.