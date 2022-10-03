Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State's Mike Leach gives great wedding advice to college football reporter

Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 42-24.

Ryan Gaydos
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had some funny wedding advice for a reporter on Saturday as the Bulldogs topped Texas A&M 42-24.

SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang asked Leach about his opinions on weddings since she is engaged to Trevor Sikkema, a Pro Football Focus analyst. The college football coach had an interesting idea for Lang and Sikkema.

Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to his team during the NCAA football game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. 

Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to his team during the NCAA football game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.  (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"You set up a meeting, and I’ll talk to him," Leach said. "We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you’ve failed to do that. Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t.

"Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t. Don’t say anything about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over, and you cruise along and have a happy marriage and a happy life."

Leach added that if Sikkema "didn’t have the sense to do that" then he should call him.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach addresses the media during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 19, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach addresses the media during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 19, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Leach also had the same advice for backup quarterback Chance Loveritch last month. He was asked about it in his media availability with reporters.

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach reacts after a play against the Memphis Tigers during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach reacts after a play against the Memphis Tigers during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

"Just eliminate all the family input, aggravation, constant change of course that exists with planning weddings and the anxiety and the pressure that almost drives people to divorce before they even start," he said at the time.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.