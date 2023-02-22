Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama's Brandon Miller hit with 'lock him up' chants following latest revelation in shooting death of woman

Miller provided the gun used in the shooting

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Despite the latest news that Brandon Miller provided the gun used by his former teammate to kill a woman, he still played on Wednesday night in South Carolina.

Alabama received much criticism for the move in the media, and Gamecocks fans let their voice be heard, as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives to the basket against Kendal Coleman #4 of the LSU Tigers during the second period at Coleman Coliseum on January 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives to the basket against Kendal Coleman #4 of the LSU Tigers during the second period at Coleman Coliseum on January 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

The South Carolina crowd hit the forward with chants of "Lock Him Up."

Police have said there is "nothing we could charge [Miller] with," although Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder.

Miles was dismissed from the team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting.

 Miller gave the gun to Miles, who admitted to providing the gun to Michael "Buzz" Davis.

Det. Branden Culpepper said Miller got to the scene and Miles told Davis, "The heat is in the hat," referencing the gun, per AL.com. He also said, "There’s one in the head," meaning a bullet was in the firing chamber. 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks for a lane during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Coleman Coliseum on January 31, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks for a lane during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Coleman Coliseum on January 31, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

ALABAMA'S NATE OATS CLARIFIES REMARK ABOUT STAR PLAYER’S ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN DEADLY SHOOTING AFTER BACKLASH

"Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen," head coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. "College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."

Court records say Davis fired the deadly shots, but Miles "intentionally caused" Jamea Harris’ death by "aiding and abetting by providing a firearm." 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama.  (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Antioch, Tennessee, plays a big role on the Crimson Tide this season, averaging 18.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a starter. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report