Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder in deadly shooting

Miles was dismissed from team

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was among those charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were charged in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris in an early Sunday morning shooting that took place blocks from the football stadium in Tuscaloosa, according to WBRC-TV.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darius Miles of Alabama drives with the ball against LSU during a game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Darius Miles of Alabama drives with the ball against LSU during a game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Authorities were dispatched to the area around 1:45 a.m., and the driver of a vehicle told responding officers that the suspects fired shots into his car and killed Harris, according to the station. The driver told officers he returned fire and thought he struck one of the suspects.

The station reported that one of the suspects suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said it appeared the shooting was the result of a small argument between the suspects and the victims.

Miles was dismissed from the men’s basketball team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting. Earlier Saturday, he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

GEORGIA FOOTBALL PLAYER DEVIN WILLOCK, STAFF MEMBER CHANDLER LECROY KILLED IN CAR CRASH

Darius Miles

Darius Miles (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

"The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community," the school said. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends."

"We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team."

He appeared to be crying and talking to someone outside the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to AL.com.

"I love you," he could be heard saying. "I love you more than you can imagine."

Alabama's Darius Miles controls the ball against Longwood during the first half at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Nov. 7, 2022.

Alabama's Darius Miles controls the ball against Longwood during the first half at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Nov. 7, 2022. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miles was with the team for Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU earlier Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.