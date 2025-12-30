Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama star wide receiver shuts down transfer rumors

Williams has had sluggish production this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams had a breakout freshman season with the Crimson Tide, eclipsing 45 catches and 800 yards receiving in 13 games.

He had a quieter season in 2025 than he, or Alabama fans, would have hoped. Through 13 games, he has 43 catches for 636 yards and four touchdown receptions. As Williams gears up to play Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, he was asked about the possibility of hitting the transfer portal.

Ryan Williams at the SEC Championship

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 6, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

Williams shut down any notion of him leaving Alabama on Tuesday.

"Of course," he told AL.com when asked about whether he would return for his junior season. "I’m Alabama through and through. I have no intentions of being anywhere else."

Williams said the 2025 season has brought him opportunities to learn and grow as a player as he continues his collegiate career.

He only had one catch for five yards against Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Alabama won the game, 34-24.

Ryan Williams warms up

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) warms up before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 6, 2025. (Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News)

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed Williams’ usage after the wide receiver didn’t have a catch against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

"There’s really nothing to read into there at all," DeBoer said, via Bama Central. "I think there were opportunities where the ball could’ve found him. Plays that, you know, not like they’re designed specifically for him, that’s really not how a lot of our offense is. There may be screens and things like that that are intentionally trying to get touches, but as far as the pass concepts, we didn’t get to him in the route or things like that.

"So, yeah, we’ve got to be intentional because he’s a playmaker for us. The ball did find some other guys, and they made plays, as you saw with Isaiah Horton. We want to continue to be intentional. Ryan does a great job for us each and every week, preparing. There’s no difference this week."

Ryan Williams at practice

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch during practice ahead of Thursday's Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Indiana Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo)

Thursday’s game against Indiana would be the perfect time for Williams to come back to life.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

