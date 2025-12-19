Alabama pulls off comeback win over Oklahoma in College Football Playoff first round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Alabama Crimson Tide advanced in the College Football Playoff after a comeback win against Oklahoma in the first round on Friday night.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half before the Crimson Tide slowly crept back, scoring 10 unanswered, then tying it on a 50-yard interception return by Zavien Brown before the half.

Alabama then scored the first 10 points of the second half to go up 27-17. But Oklahoma wasn't done fighting. Sooners quarterback John Mateer cut the deficit to four with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks.

But Alabama wouldn't let it get any tighter, extending the lead back to 10 with a touchdown drive inside the final 10 minutes. The drive was highlighted by a circus catch by Germie Bernard, setting up a short rushing score for Daniel Hill, as they went on to win 34-24.

The Alabama win ensured one of the program's finest streaks remained intact, as no team has beaten the Crimson Tide twice in a single season since 1893.

Oklahoma was looking to become the first team to pull off that feat after upsetting Alabama earlier in this season, but couldn't outlast the Tide's furious comeback.

Alabama will move on in the Playoff, and will take on top-ranked Indiana in the second round.