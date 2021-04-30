Alabama leads NFL Draft with six players selected in first 32 picks

While NFL fans debate who won the first round of the draft on Thursday, the University of Alabama appeared to be the real victor because of how many players were selected.

The Crimson Tide saw six of their players get drafted in the first round, tying a record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaylen Waddle went to the Miami Dolphins, DeVonta Smith went to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Surtain II went to the Denver Broncos, Mac Jones went to the New England Patriots, Alex Leatherwood went to the Las Vegas Raiders and Najee Harris went to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Each Alabama player selected was coming off a national championship. Quarterback Jones led the offense that featured Smith, Waddle, Harris and Leatherwood. Surtain had the defense locked down. There are more Alabama players still in the draft pool. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft.

ZACH WILSON'S MOM TRENDS ON TWITTER AFTER JETS SELECT QB WITH NO. 2 OVERALL PICK

The SEC had 12 players in the first 32 picks Thursday night, including four wide receivers. Along with Waddle and Smith, LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase went to the Cincinnati Bengals and Florida’s Kadarius Toney went to the New York Giants.

The Big Ten had seven players picked in the first round and the ACC had six.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second and third rounds begin Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.