Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Al Michaels says he'll return next season for 'Thursday Night Football': 'We'll see after that'

Michaels has one more year on his contract

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Broadcasting legend Al Michaels isn't going anywhere. 

The 79-year-old announcer became the voice of ‘Thursday Night Football’ last year when Amazon Prime got the rights. He signed a three-year contract and plans on seeing it through. 

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the booth

Kirk Herbstreit, left, and Al Michaels appear in the Amazon Prime TNF broadcast booth prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 9.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I feel good," Michaels told USA Today Sports. "I feel healthy. I feel fine. I told Amazon that I'd do three years and next year will be three, and I'm definitely doing it. We'll see after that.

"I still love this job. I still get a charge out of going into a stadium and watching the best in the world do what they do. I'm still really happy, so that's the big thing."

AL MICHAELS THROWS SHADE AT ASTROS AFTER TRASH-CAN BANGING SOUND HEARD DURING 'THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL'

The comments to the outlet were the first since it was revealed that Michaels would not be a part of NBC’s NFL postseason coverage. 

NBC is set to have three playoff games in January. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are scheduled to handle two, while Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen will be on the the call for one of the doubleheaders early in the month, the New York Post reported earlier in December.

Michaels declined to comment to USA Today on NBC’s decision. 

Al Michaels at Titans-Steelers

Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michaels, paired with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, has garnered some criticism this season for his apparent lack of enthusiasm in the booth. 

Herbstreit defended Michaels on Barstool Sports’ podcast "Pardon My Take" in November, explaining that the value of games being played on Thursday could be to blame.

"I think Al, when he would do ‘Sunday Night Football’ or ‘Monday Night Football,’ those games were massive. You know, you’re doing big games and your voice projects based on the setting that you’re in," said Herbstreit.

He continued, "And these Thursday night games, they’re good, they’re good atmospheres, but I don’t think they’re at the level of a Sunday night game or when I’m doing these Saturday night games. So, I think your voice always matches with what you’re doing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Al Michaels on the field

Al Michaels appears before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec 21. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Michaels made headlines Thursday night for his commentary during the New York Jets' loss to the Cleveland Browns

During the second quarter, an odd sound could be heard in the background, which caught the attention of Michaels.

"Somebody's pounding on that trash can, I think the Astros must be in town," Michaels said.

The game between the Jets and the Browns was the final Thursday night game of the season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.