Chiefs player speaks out after Patrick Mahomes skipped him while greeting teammates during Super Bowl loss

Toward the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss Sunday, Patrick Mahomes greeted some of his fellow offensive players, giving high-fives and sharing hugs.

But one player — running back Samaje Perine — was noticeably left out despite standing up as Mahomes approached him.

Mahomes greeted JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown before embracing Isiah Pacheco. Next on the bench was Perine, who stood up, but Mahomes instead approached Travis Kelce, and the two shared a long embrace.

People noticed the apparent snub, and in an Instagram post highlighting video of what happened, many called out Mahomes for a lack of leadership.

However, according to the New York Post, Perine commented on the post and said people were making something out of nothing.

"Lol I actually stood up to untie my pants string, no one blamed anybody," Perine commented. "It’s not that deep."

Perine, third on the running back depth chart behind Kareem Hunt and Pacheco, caught a pass from Mahomes in the AFC championship against the Buffalo Bills, which sealed their victory and sent them to their third straight Super Bowl.

He was used mainly in the pass game out of the backfield, catching 28 passes for 322 yards and one touchdown for the Chiefs during the regular season. He also had 92 rushing yards on 20 carries with a score.

In the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Perine had just one carry for eight yards.

The loss halted the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat, which would have been the first in Super Bowl history.

It's the Eagles' second Lombardi Trophy after winning the 2018 Super Bowl.

Sunday's game was a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago, which the Chiefs won, 38-35.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

