A.J. Brown apologizes after post-op Instagram video: 'I embarrassed the Titans organization'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown apologized Wednesday after going on Instagram Live to reveal that he had double knee surgery a day earlier.

The second-year receiver broke the news himself when he, likely still under the influence of anesthesia, livestreamed, stating that he was told in Week 2 that he would be done for the year after injuring both knees.

"I was sore all year," Brown said. "Nobody knew. They told me I was done for the year in like Week 2. I played all year. I ended up making the Pro Bowl. Didn’t know how I was gonna do it. I did it."

Brown touched on a number of other things, including wanting to be "the best wide receiver in the NFL." He even said how coach Mike Vrabel might have some choice words for him after going on Instagram live.

While there was no harm in talking about his surgery, Brown issued an apology on Twitter saying he was "embarrassed" by the whole thing.

"I’m doing fine post surgery. I’m really embarrassed that I did that. Even though it was funny to many, I didn’t find it funny. I’m sorry I embarrassed the Titans organization because that is not who I am at all."

Brown even joked that it was the nurse’s "fault."

ESPN first reported the surgery.

Brown reportedly injured his left knee during training camp. He then injured his right knee during the season-opener against the Denver Broncos.

Despite missing two games, Brown made the Pro Bowl and finished the regular season with 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.