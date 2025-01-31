Air ambulance service involved in Philadelphia plane crash once flew MLB icon David Ortiz after he got shot

A medical transport jet headed for Missouri and carrying a child patient and five others crashed in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night.

The jet was part of the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which provides global ambulance flight services.

It's the same service that once helped transport Boston Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz with a critical injury after he was shot in his home country of the Dominican Republic June 9, 2019, at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz was severely wounded but survived emergency surgery.

A portion of Ortiz's intestines, colon and gallbladder were removed, and he also reportedly had liver damage. The next day, a Jet Rescue plane transported Ortiz to Boston, where he received further treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital, including a second surgery.

Ortiz was moved out of the intensive care unit on June 22, 2019, and he was released from the hospital over a month later on July 26, 2019.

The suspected shooter was later identified as Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, but an investigation also found Ortiz was not the intended target. The Dominican Attorney General announced June 19, 2019, Ortiz was shot by mistake, and Sixto David Fernandez was identified as the intended target of the shooting.

On Friday, Jet Rescue said it's Learjet 55 crashed while departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport around 6:30 p.m.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground," Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said in a statement.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to react to the tragedy.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged," Trump wrote. "First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

The crash comes just days after an American Airlines passenger plane collided with an Army Black Hawk Helicopter near Reagan National Airport , killing 67 people.