Trump says Reagan National Airport crash could have been prevented: 'CLEAR NIGHT'

Nearly 300 first responders are searching for survivors after the deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and Army Black Hawk Helicopter outside Washington, DC

Chris Pandolfo
DC plane crash: FBI, NTSB will have to investigate to rule out 'nefarious' intent, expert says Video

DC plane crash: FBI, NTSB will have to investigate to rule out 'nefarious' intent, expert says

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker on whether the passenger plane and Army helicopter collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport could have been intentional.

President Donald Trump suggested the horrific collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., could have been prevented. 

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time," Trump posted on Truth Social early Thursday morning. 

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

LIVE UPDATES: AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE, MILITARY HELICOPTER COLLIDE NEAR REGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT IN WASHINGTON, DC

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport

Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport (DCA) around 9 p.m. local time. The jet was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, and it departed from Wichita, Kansas. 

There were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the American Airlines flight and three Army soldiers on the Black Hawk. Those aboard the plane included "several members" of U.S. Figure Skating, including athletes, coaches and family members who had just attended the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Wichita from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. 

The exact number of injuries and fatalities has not yet been confirmed. 

REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT CRASH: MILITARY BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER COLLIDES MIDAIR WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES JET

American Eagle flight 5342 crashes in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Emergency service vehicles stand near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

At the time of the crash, Reagan National Airport reported clear skies, visibility of 10 miles and winds sustained out of the northwest at 16 mph, gusting to 26 mph. The temperature was 50 degrees.

Nearly 300 first responders deployed to the freezing Potomac River, where the wreckage of the plane lies partially submerged for search and rescue operations, but hope of finding survivors is fading. The temperature in the river was 37 degrees on Wednesday night. 

AMERICAN FIGURE SKATING MEMBERS, RUSSIAN OLYMPIANS ABOARD PLANE IN REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT CRASH

Rescuers work on the Potomac River in Washington DC after a tragic plane crash

A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Vice President JD Vance took to social media Wednesday night to address the collision and urge prayer for those involved. 

"Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best," he said. 

The National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and the U.S. Army have each launched probes into the deadly collision. 

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials will hold a press conference at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday at Reagan National Airport. 

"Tonight, as our first responders continue their efforts, we are sending our love and prayers to the families, loved ones, and communities who are experiencing loss during this terrible tragedy," she wrote on X. 

The airport remains closed until 11 a.m. this morning following the nearby collision last night between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter. 

"What a terrible night this has been," Trump said. "God bless you all!"

Fox News' Greg Wehner, Jen Griffin, Bradford Betz Gabriele Regalbuto and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

