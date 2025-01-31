Expand / Collapse search
Plane crashes in Philadelphia, igniting inferno near homes and mall

The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport

Alexandra Koch
Published
Plane reportedly crashes in Philadelphia Video

Plane reportedly crashes in Philadelphia

Fox News anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the incident on 'Special Report.'

A plane reportedly crashed on a street near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Friday night, igniting nearby cars and homes in flames.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. after a plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The City of Philadephia posted on X, calling the incident "major."

"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall," according to the post. "Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area."

Plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Rescue crews respond to a plane crash in northeast Philadelphia. (X / @lika_4649)

STAFFING AT REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT AIR CONTROL TOWER WAS 'NOT NORMAL' ON NIGHT OF COLLISION: FAA

A video shows the plane loudly crashing in the distance, with a burst of light covering the area.

Crews are battling multiple house and car fires resulting from the crash near the 2900 block of Cottman Avenue.

The wreck comes just days after an American Airlines passenger plane collided midair with an Army Black Hawk Helicopter near Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.