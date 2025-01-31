Plane crashes in Philadelphia, igniting inferno near homes and mall

A plane reportedly crashed on a street near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Friday night, igniting nearby cars and homes in flames.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. after a plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The City of Philadephia posted on X, calling the incident "major."

"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall," according to the post. "Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area."

A video shows the plane loudly crashing in the distance, with a burst of light covering the area.

Crews are battling multiple house and car fires resulting from the crash near the 2900 block of Cottman Avenue.

The wreck comes just days after an American Airlines passenger plane collided midair with an Army Black Hawk Helicopter near Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.