AI-generated voice of former narrator Jim Fagan to be featured next NBA season, NBC Sports says

NBA fans' viewing experience will look different later this year, but there will also be a touch of nostalgia.

Last summer, Comcast/NBC Universal closed an 11-year agreement for the rights to regular and postseason NBA and WNBA games. Those games will be presented across the network's linear and streaming platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. As viewers prepare to make an adjustment to their habits for the fall, the network announced an AI-powered tool will help bring back a 1990s feel.

The late Jim Fagan, whose iconic voice became synonymous with NBC programming in the '90s, will be part of NBA coverage going forward – thanks to artificial intelligence.

The AI-generated voice of Fagan will be deployed for NBC's coverage of the league. The re-created voice will also be heard in select promotional elements starting in October.

Those elements will include some title sequences, show opens, and other promos, NBC announced in a press release. The company will utilize other voiceover artists for more traditional work.

Fagan's family granted NBC Sports permission to use AI voice synthesis technology to re-create the famed narrator's voice.

Fagan's daughters, Jana Silvia Joyce and Risa Silvia-Koonin, issued a statement saying in part: "We’re deeply grateful that NBC Sports had the vision to honor our father’s legacy in such a meaningful way."

"For many basketball fans, Jim’s unique and recognizable voice immediately conjures a deep sense of nostalgia for a special time in NBA history," Rick Cordella, NBC Sports president said in a statement. "His voice perfectly captured the magnitude of the heavyweight matchups and stars that he was introducing. It’s been a joy to work with Jim’s family to re-create his voice and honor his legacy. I’m excited we’re able to introduce his voice to a whole new generation of fans."

Fagan played college football at West Virginia. He passed away in 2017.

Amazon is one of three partners in the record $76 billion media rights deal with the NBA. Disney, ESPN's parent company, will continue its partnership with the league, per the terms of the latest agreement.

"NBA on NBC" ran from 1990-2002. TNT's partnership with the NBA began in 1989, with its "Inside the NBA" studio show gaining popularity over the decades. But in July 2024, the NBA rejected a bid from TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), to exercise its right to match an offer from Amazon for a part of the league's media rights deal.

In May 2024, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed confidence that at least two of the "Inside the NBA" stars will continue to cover the NBA for years to come, regardless of which network holds the broadcasting rights.

"We’re never gonna lose Charles (Barkley) and Kenny (Smith)," Silver said. "They’re always going to be covering the NBA.… I can’t imagine those guys [on ‘Inside the NBA’] won’t be performing and announcing together in the future, and we all love them."

All four prominent faces of "Inside the NBA" will ultimately remain together, as the program will be licensed to ESPN starting with the 2025-26 season.

The league's current media rights deal will expire in June after the NBA Finals.

