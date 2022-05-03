AEW star CM Punk powerslams critics of his apparent Roe v. Wade support: 'We respect women here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star CM Punk slammed those messaging him on Instagram over his apparent support for abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overrule Roe v. Wade.

Punk on Tuesday posted a photo of himself on his account showing him wearing a blue T-shirt that showed a picture of a vagina with the message, "Get your own, then tell it what to do."

That’s when those seemingly in favor of the potential Supreme Court ruling to strike down Roe v. Wade came after the pro wrestling star in his direct messages. Punk bit back.

One person asked Punk, "Are you going to cry little b----?"

Punk replied: "A little bit, yeah. For my wife, my sisters, for mothers and women who are helplessly watching their rights over their own bodies stripped away by elite, rich, white, terrorist religious fascists. Being human means I cry when injustices masquerade as religious right. HER BODY, HER CHOICE."

Another person told him to knock it off with the politics and Punk wrote back, "Unfollow me. We respect women here."

He also reposted those who supported his T-shirt.

The Supreme Court issued a response to the report of a draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade, with Chief Justice John Roberts strongly condemning the leak to the press.

In a brief message, the court acknowledged that the leaked document is indeed real, while noting that it is just a draft and that the court has not issued a final decision on the matter.

"Justices circulate draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work. Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case," the court said.

Roberts, in his own statement accompanying the court's press release, announced that he has called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the situation and find the source who leaked the document to Politico. Roberts also spoke out against the notion that the leak could succeed as a political maneuver to influence the outcome of the case.

Politico first reported the draft leak.

