Aces star A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history after winning 4th MVP award

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has once again been named WNBA MVP, and she made league history with her latest award.

Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to win the MVP award four times, beating Minnesota Lynx leader Napheesa Collier to claim back-to-back honors.

The league announced Wilson received 51 first-place votes and 657 points, finishing ahead of Collier, who had 18 first-place votes and 534 points.

A'ja Wilson reacts on court

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a fould during the second half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 16, 2025.  (Stephen Brashear/Imagn Images)

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (third place, three first-place votes, 391 points), Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (fourth place, 180 points) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (fifth place, 93 points) rounded out the top five.

TEAM COLLIER WINS WNBA ALL-STAR GAME AS PLAYERS CALL FOR PAY INCREASE

Wilson joined elite company last season after winning her third MVP, becoming just the fourth player to do so, along with Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She was also just the second player to win unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper.

The 29-year-old Wilson has been dominant since entering the league. She won her first MVP trophy in 2020 and her second in 2022.

A'ja Wilson drives to the basket

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Temi Fagbenle (14) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"By the time it’s all said and done, she will be the greatest to ever do it," Aces head coach Becky Hammon told ESPN. "Four [MVPs] already says she is. In a league that has continued to get much better, she keeps getting better."

This season, Wilson led the league in points (23.4 per game) and blocks (2.3), while also averaging 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She was also named Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Lynx star Alanna Smith.

"You’re watching poetry in motion. You’re watching history," Hammon said. "And she’s just 29 years old. She could win four more of these by the time she is finished."

A'ja Wilson smiles on court

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a 3 pointer  during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 11, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Wilson is looking to add another WNBA title to her résumé after securing her fourth MVP. The Aces will face the Fever in the playoff semifinals, which begin Sunday.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

