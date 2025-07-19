Team Collier wins WNBA All-Star Game as players call for pay increase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team Napheesa Collier dominated Team Caitlin Clark from start to finish and picked up a 151-131 win in the WNBA All-Star came on Saturday night behind a record-setting night from the Minnesota Lynx star.

Collier finished with 36 points in the game. She broke the scoring record that was set by Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale in the 2024 game.

Collier is a five-time All-Star and is averaging 23.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as she’s helped the Lynx back to the top of the WNBA standings at the break with a 20-4 record.

She was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP.

Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins, of Team Collier, set a record for most assists in an All-Star Game and became the first player to record a triple-double in the event. She had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell led Team Clark with 20 points.

However, the talk of the game was about the players’ message about a pay increase amid tense collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations during the break.

Each WNBA All-Star wore a shirt that read, "Pay Us What You Owe Us," during warm-ups before the game. Fans were heard chanting "Pay them," during the award presentation.

"The crowd is saying it for us," Collier said when asked to share her message.

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike praised the players for using their platform.

"I’m just so inspired by the amount of players that showed up, the engagement that was there," she said. "That’s really what it’s all about. Because the more that happens, the more that we’re going to be able to get things done. I think today we’re going to be able to use this conversation to start rolling the ball on things."

Despite the contention, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Saturday night that she was optimistic a deal would get done.

"I'm still really optimistic that we’ll get something done that would be transformational," she said. "And that, next year at All-Star, we’ll be talking about how great everything is. Obviously there’s a lot of hard work to be done on both sides to get there."

The players met with league officials Thursday, and the sides did not reach a deal. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was one of many WNBA players who have expressed criticism of the league's handling of negotiations.

"It was an eye-opener for me. Like, hearing the things and hearing the language of things and not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful the things that we were sent back, the proposal that we were sent back," she said Friday.

"It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care."

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu said the players weren't going to settle for "the minimum" in negotiations, while Phoenix Mercury player Satou Sabally called the league's latest CBA offer a "slap in the face."