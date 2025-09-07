Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers torches former Jets team with 4 touchdowns in Steelers debut victory

Jalen Ramsey knocked ball from Garrett Wilson's hands with 25 seconds left to seal the win

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The possible final season for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers kicked off with a bang on Sunday afternoon, as he led his new Pittsburgh Steelers squad to a thrilling 34-32 win over his old New York Jets team. 

Rodgers was 22-of-30 for 244 yards with four passing touchdowns, as he was feeling it through the air at his old stomping grounds of MetLife Stadium. 

But he wasn’t the only one wanting some revenge, as Justin Fields, the former Steelers signal caller, took over for Rodgers as the Jets’ starting quarterback. He had himself quite the Jets debut, going 16-of-22 for 218 yards with one touchdown pass, while scoring twice on the ground with his legs. 

Aaron Rodgers looks to throw

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) prepares to throw the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

This back-and-forth offensive game came to a head, though, when Fields and the Jets faced fourth-and-short with 25 seconds left, needing a field goal to win the game in walk-off fashion. 

Fields found a seam to run, but he turned and threw to an open Garrett Wilson, his top receiver with seven catches and 95 yards with a touchdown on the day, which would’ve picked up the first down. 

Jalen Ramsey had other plans in mind, hitting Wilson right in the chest and knocking the ball out of his hands to seal the victory on the road. 

Rodgers led the Steelers with a statement opening-drive touchdown, as he found Ben Skowronek on the run for a 22-yard touchdown to give his squad a 7-3 lead. 

Justin Fields looks to pass

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) prepares to pass on the run, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Fields and the Jets would respond, as Wilson sprung free and was open 33 yards from the line of scrimmage for his first touchdown of the season. These two have a noted rapport, as they played together in college at Ohio State, and Jets fans were hoping that connection would be seen in the NFL now. 

But Rodgers certainly has a connection with D.K. Metcalf, the star receiver the Steelers traded for this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks. He led the Steelers with 83 receiving yards on just four catches, including a 31-yard catch-and-run. 

Metcalf, though, wasn’t one of those four touchdown passes, as Rodgers found Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren, and new tight end Jonnu Smith in the end zone during the win. 

Aaron Rodgers celebrates touchdown

Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Ben Skowronek of the Pittsburgh Steelers after throwing a touchdown pass to Skowronek during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While the Jets lost, they have to be happy with what Breece Hall did in the ground game, as the Iowa State product went 107 yards on 19 carries to lead the game in that category. He also had two catches for 38 yards. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

