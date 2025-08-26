Aaron Rodgers downplays hype around Week 1 game vs Jets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers will go up against a familiar foe in the New York Jets in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first game of the 2025 regular season.

Rodgers was with the Jets for two years, tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills. He recovered in 2024 and put together a decent year with the Jets, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns as New York finished 5-12.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two parties split in the offseason as the Jets welcomed Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.

Rodgers eventually joined the Steelers, making for an intriguing matchup to begin 2025. But the four-time MVP isn’t exactly putting too much stock into it.

"Probably nowhere near where it might be made out," Rodgers said on Mad Dog Radio when asked how it would feel to face the Jets in Week 1. "A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it's one game out of 17, and at five o'clock Eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. So that's just the way it is."

TEXANS STAR RUNNING BACK JOE MIXON TO MISS FIRST 4 GAMES OF SEASON DUE TO ANKLE INJURY

Rodgers added he "really, really wanted to win" with the Jets. He said running out onto the MetLife Stadium field in 2023 for the first time was a "cool moment" even if it was taken away from him four plays later.

"I wish it had gone differently up there for sure, but I put all I had into it. I tore my Achilles and battled my ass back to come back to practice to inspire the guys and hope to come back. I put a lot into it and I'm sorry it didn't work out, but I'm thankful for the couple special moments that were had."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets will trot Justin Fields out as their starting quarterback. Fields played for the Steelers last year, mostly in a backup role to Russell Wilson.