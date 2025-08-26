Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers downplays hype around Week 1 game vs Jets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Aaron Rodgers not playing in Preseason, Will the Steelers start the season strong? | The Herd Video

Colin Cowherd said that he’s "okay" with Aaron Rodgers not playing in the preseason. He discusses Mike Tomlin being "comfortable" with what he sees out of Rodgers, and if the Steelers can start off strong this season.

Aaron Rodgers will go up against a familiar foe in the New York Jets in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first game of the 2025 regular season.

Rodgers was with the Jets for two years, tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills. He recovered in 2024 and put together a decent year with the Jets, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns as New York finished 5-12.

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers in drills

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

The two parties split in the offseason as the Jets welcomed Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.

Rodgers eventually joined the Steelers, making for an intriguing matchup to begin 2025. But the four-time MVP isn’t exactly putting too much stock into it.

"Probably nowhere near where it might be made out," Rodgers said on Mad Dog Radio when asked how it would feel to face the Jets in Week 1. "A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it's one game out of 17, and at five o'clock Eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. So that's just the way it is."

TEXANS STAR RUNNING BACK JOE MIXON TO MISS FIRST 4 GAMES OF SEASON DUE TO ANKLE INJURY

Aaron Rodgers smiles

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Rodgers added he "really, really wanted to win" with the Jets. He said running out onto the MetLife Stadium field in 2023 for the first time was a "cool moment" even if it was taken away from him four plays later.

"I wish it had gone differently up there for sure, but I put all I had into it. I tore my Achilles and battled my ass back to come back to practice to inspire the guys and hope to come back. I put a lot into it and I'm sorry it didn't work out, but I'm thankful for the couple special moments that were had."

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin walk off the field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin leave the field after an NFL preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

The Jets will trot Justin Fields out as their starting quarterback. Fields played for the Steelers last year, mostly in a backup role to Russell Wilson.

