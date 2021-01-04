Aaron Rodgers gives three-word advice to Packers teammates on how to handle bye week before playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after attaining the No. 1 seed after Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers wrapped up their second consecutive NFC North title, the first time they went back-to-back since the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Green Bay will now have next week off as they wait to see who they will play in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Rodgers was asked in the postgame press conference what advice he had for his teammates as the await to see who they would play in the next round.

"Don’t get COVID," he said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rodgers finished the 2020 season with two consecutive games of four touchdown passes. Against the Bears, he was 19-for-24 with 240 yards. Green Bay won the game, 35-16.

Rodgers is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. He finished the season with 4,299 passing yards and a league-leading 48 touchdown passes and 70.7 completion percentage.

It’s two straight seasons the Packers have finished 13-3. Green Bay was one game away from making a Super Bowl appearance last season. The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay has not been to a Super Bowl since the 2010 season.