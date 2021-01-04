Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers gives three-word advice to Packers teammates on how to handle bye week before playoffs

Rodgers has never been more succinct

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after attaining the No. 1 seed after Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers wrapped up their second consecutive NFC North title, the first time they went back-to-back since the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay will now have next week off as they wait to see who they will play in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Rodgers was asked in the postgame press conference what advice he had for his teammates as the await to see who they would play in the next round.

"Don’t get COVID," he said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

2020-21 NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE AND MORE

Rodgers finished the 2020 season with two consecutive games of four touchdown passes. Against the Bears, he was 19-for-24 with 240 yards. Green Bay won the game, 35-16.

Rodgers is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. He finished the season with 4,299 passing yards and a league-leading 48 touchdown passes and 70.7 completion percentage.

It’s two straight seasons the Packers have finished 13-3. Green Bay was one game away from making a Super Bowl appearance last season. The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay has not been to a Super Bowl since the 2010 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_