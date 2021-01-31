Aaron Rodgers confirms he was spotted riding in the back of pickup truck, flashing case of beer

Aaron Rodgers confirmed Friday that he was in fact riding in the back of a pickup truck with a case of beer in Wisconsin.

A video surfaced on social media Thursday showing a man in the back of a red truck holding a case of beer that appeared to have the same facial hair as the Green Bay Packers superstar. Rodgers’ former teammate A.J. Hawk talked about the moment on "The Pat McAfee Show."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hawk said he definitely thought it was Rodgers from the way the video looked.

"He’s riding back to Lambeau from practice. That’s the little drive you have to make in your pads if you just have in the back of somebody’s truck," Hawk theorized.

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS CLARIFIES POSTGAME REMARKS ABOUT HIS FUTURE

Rodgers wrote on Twitter that was him and he was riding in the back of offensive lineman David Bakhtiari’s truck at the time the video was taken.

The video surfaced at a time the Packers were packing up to go home for the offseason after getting eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC Championship.

Rodgers’ future with the organization came into question after the game was over. He clarified the remarks he made after the game during an appearance on McAfee’s show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back," he said Tuesday. "But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.