New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers says readying for season with Jets has been 'most fun I've had in a while'

Rodgers was traded by the Packers in April

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It seems Aaron Rodgers needed to get out of Green Bay.

After 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers' tenure ended in the NFC North, and he was traded to the New York Jets.

It's been a breath of fresh air for the new New Yorker, who's been taking advantage of city living since he got to the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers at jets practice

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks to pass during OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center June 9, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

After being officially introduced by the team in April, he spent time going to New York Knicks and Rangers playoff games at Madison Square Garden with several teammates.

Heading into his 19th NFL season, he's feeling refreshed.

"The last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers told reporters Friday. "It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing."

Aaron Rodgers press conference

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets talks to reporters after OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center June 9, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rodgers' exit from Green Bay seems like it didn't end on the best of terms. The Packers had hinted they were ready to move on from the four-time MVP.

Considering the move has been in the works since the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it looks like it's a win-win for everyone involved.

Aaron Rodgers with his jersey

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., April 26, 2023.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Jets wrapped up OTAs Friday and canceled their minicamp originally scheduled for next week. So, the next time the Jets will hit the field will be for training camp.