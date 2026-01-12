Aaron Rodgers retirement intrigue begins following playoff loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers very well may have played his final NFL game on Monday night, and it came at a crushing loss in the Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans.

Rodgers had a tough night that included a fumble loss that resulted in a touchdown and a pick six that piled onto the already seemingly insurmountable score. But while it appeared he could still make amazing throws all-season long, NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman brought up a sobering reminder that Rodgers could very well hang up the cleats after the game.

"I think we are watching Aaron Rodgers’ last game and what we saw of Philip Rivers this year when he came out and decided to come out of retirement and play for the Colts, who knows what next year might bring," Aikman said. "He might be willing to come in at some point if a team needs a quarterback. I doubt that will happen.

"I don’t imagine he’s gonna say he wants to come back and sign with the Steelers again or with another team."

Rodgers shook hands with Texans opponents as he walked off the field. He was 17-of-33 for 146 yards. He was sacked four times.

The clock started on his decision whether he would return to the NFL for the 2026 season. He was asked almost immediately about his future as he joined reporters for the postgame press conference.

"I’m not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said. "I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year. Obviously, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun."

The NFL Network reported last week the Steelers would be "more than open" to bringing Rodgers back for next season if he decides against retirement.

If this is it for Rodgers, he will go down as one of the game’s best quarterbacks.

He was a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion. He played for the Steelers, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

Rodgers racked up 66,274 passing yards and 527 passing touchdowns in 264 games. He amassed 163 regular-season wins in 257 starts as a quarterback.