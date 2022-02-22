Aaron Rodgers reflects on 2021 season in cryptic social media post; thanks teammates and coaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Could Aaron Rodgers be on the move? His social media post on Monday sure makes it seem as if he is on his way out of Green Bay.

The four-time NFL MVP took time to reflect on the 2021 season in an Instagram post Monday night. Rodgers thanked current and former teammates and coaches, as well as other people who came into his life over the last year, including Shailene Woodley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," Rodgers wrote.

Rodgers continued: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

NFL KILLS 'BUBBLE' CONCEPT FOR 2022 SCOUTING COMBINE

"To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

"To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

"To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace."

When the season came to an end for the Packers, Rodgers admitted that he would make a decision about his future plans as soon as he could instead of dragging out the process like last year. Rodgers said he hasn’t ruled out anything, including possibly returning to the Packers for an 18th season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers won his second straight MVP award less than two weeks ago. The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title before losing 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.