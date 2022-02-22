Expand / Collapse search
NFL kills 'bubble' concept for 2022 scouting combine

With the “bubble” officially burst, the Combine is set to get underway March 1-March 7

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
The NFL’s idea to place draft prospects in a "bubble" for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis is dead after just two days.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league sent a message to the players invited to the Combine Monday, notifying them of the change in policy. Players attending will now be allowed to enter restricted areas at their own risk.

Fans take photos by the NFL logo set up at the third annual American Football Expo in Mexico City. (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Combine previously sent a memo to the players Saturday that said they would be confined to a bubble due to COVID-19.

"Players will be restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection," the memo reads. "Players who violated this policy at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home."

The memo was wildly unpopular among the players attending, as agents representing over 150 prospects were reportedly organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews if the "bubble" restrictions weren’t changed.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported Monday morning, the easing of the "bubble" was expected to come sooner rather than later. The new memo states that mask wearing is "recommended" rather than "required" while on site. Masks, however, are still required for air travel and during medical exams at the Combine.

With the "bubble" officially burst, the Combine is set to get underway March 1-March 7.