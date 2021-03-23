Aaron Rodgers wants reassurances he'll be future Packers QB: report

Aaron Rodgers’ future is certainly up in the air in Green Bay after the Packers drafted Jordan Love out of Utah State in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.

But the future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly wants assurance from the team that he will be their starter beyond the 2021 season.

ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that Rodgers doesn’t want to be a "lame-duck" quarterback. The Packers chose not to alter Rodgers’ contract last Friday. Instead, they paid him a $6.8 million roster bonus and they elected not to convert it into a signing bonus, which would have freed up more than $4.5 million in salary-cap space for the team this season, according to ESPN.

The Packers could adjust his contract by converting a large part of his $14.7 million base salary into a signing bonus, which would give the team more cap space this season, but it would increase the amount of dead money on next year’s cap if they decided to part ways with the quarterback.

In his 13th season as Green Bay’s starter, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Rodgers threw for 4,299 passing yards with 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Because of his spectacular regular-season play, Rodgers was awarded the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career.

However, the Packers’ season came to an end in the NFC Championship Game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers had 346 passing yards with three touchdowns in the game, but the Packers fell, 31-26, at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will have a decision to make in the near future regarding Rodgers.