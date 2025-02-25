Aaron Rodgers prefers to play for Rams, who could trade Matthew Stafford this offseason: report

The New York Jets have already made it known Aaron Rodgers won’t be their starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season.

So, the four-time MVP will have to search for his third team in the NFL, his second since the Green Bay Packers traded him to New York before the 2023 season.

And it appears he has a preference.

The New York Daily News reports Rodgers prefers to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

On top of that, Rodgers might take one of his favorite targets, Davante Adams, with him out west once he becomes a free agent. Adams has made it clear he wants to play with Rodgers, and his contract’s hefty $35.65 million cap hit for each of the next two seasons makes him a likely candidate to be cut by New York, which wouldn't come as a shock to the Pro Bowler.

But there’s another big hurdle to get over. Los Angeles has a quarterback on its roster.

The Matthew Stafford trade rumors are swirling this offseason, and Rodgers’ wishes are on the back burner because the Rams would have to move Stafford before a replacement is acquired.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said Stafford and the Rams have a "fine relationship," but he reports the Super Bowl-winning quarterback wants $50 million or more to play in 2025. That would put him among the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, and only one of them — the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts — has a Super Bowl ring.

The Rams did give Stafford permission to discuss a contract with other teams this offseason despite being under contract for another two seasons.

According to Sports Illustrated, quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have contacted Stafford. Giants GM Joe Schoen even noted at the NFL Scouting Combine he would be "taking swings" at the top quarterbacks on the market, including Stafford.

For the 2025 season, Stafford carries a $49.67 million cap hit, according to Spotrac, and that cap hit rises to $53.67 million in 2026.

The Rams also made it clear that veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, long one of Stafford’s most trusted targets, is on the trade block. He isn’t expected to be at training camp with Los Angeles.

So, if and when Stafford and Kupp are traded from Los Angeles, perhaps the new duo of Rodgers and Adams could team up with bright, young star Puka Nacua and the rest of the Rams’ squad that won a playoff game in 2024.

