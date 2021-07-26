Aaron Rodgers, Packers finalizing deal that would set up quarterback's departure after 2021 season: reports

The Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers saga may officially be put to rest after all.

The reigning NFL MVP is expected to suit up for the Packers in 2021 as the two sides continue to work toward the final stages of a reworked contract before the start of training camp on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the new agreement would help set up Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay. The quarterback was originally set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The two sides are in the final stages of addressing some of Rodgers’ issues with the organization, according to ESPN. It includes voiding the final year on his current deal and prevents him to be hit with the franchise tag in the future. Rodgers’ current contract will likely be adjusted. He won’t lose any money, but it will free up some cap room for the Packers.

Green Bay will also need to agree to review Rodgers’ situation at the conclusion of the 2021 season. If Packers officials agree to these conditions, Rodgers will have the freedom to decide where he wants to play next season, which is by far the biggest concession he will receive.

Rodgers has yet to appear in any of the Packers’ offseason activities.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy told shareholders on Monday the organization wants him back.

"We want him back. We're committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He's our leader and we're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl," Murphy said, via ESPN .

Murphy admitted that the Rodgers situation was "challenging" but wanted to focus on the good he’s done for the organization.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst also addressed Packers’ shareholders. Rodgers reportedly wanted the organization to get rid of Gutekunst, but Green Bay had expressed support for the executive.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues [Rodgers has raised], and we are hopeful for a positive resolution," Gutekunst said.

Rodgers never publicly asked for a trade, he just alluded to an issue with the culture of the organization. He often expressed love for his teammates but didn’t seem to have any faith in the front office.

Since day one, Green Bay has been adamant about keeping Rodgers.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.