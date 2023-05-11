Aaron Rodgers will make Jets debut on ‘Monday Night Football’ against Bills

Aaron Rodgers will receive a primetime slot for his debut in a New York Jets uniform.

The Jets will open the 2023 NFL season at home on "Monday Night Football" against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The game will be played on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT NEEDS TO ACCEPT DIFFERENT ROLE FOR HIM TO SIGN WITH TEAM, EX-COWBOYS RUNNING BACKS COACH SAYS

It’s the first time the Jets will open a season in primetime since 2011.

It will be the first time that Rodgers will play for an organization other than the Green Bay Packers in his 19-year career after the Jets acquired the four-time MVP in April.

The matchup will immediately set the tone for the AFC East as the Jets look to compete for their first division title since 2002.

The two teams split their season series in 2022, with the Jets beating the Bills in Week 9, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets ended the 2022 season on a wildly disappointing note, losing their final six games and missing the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year.

After 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson took a huge step back in his second season, the Jets made it clear that acquiring a veteran quarterback in the offseason was a necessity.

After weeks of rumors and negotiations, the Jets and Packers completed the trade for Rodgers on April 24.

New York gave up a lot in order to acquire Rodgers, sending Green Bay the 13th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft , a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023.

"Obviously, Aaron’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said of the trade, via Pro Football Talk. "To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you’re always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, it goes back to something I said to you guys in Phoenix [at the NFL owners’ meetings], it’s a real credit to Robert [Saleh] and his staff and what he’s been able to implement with our players and with everybody here that a player of Aaron’s caliber would even want to come here. We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."

The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 ET.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.