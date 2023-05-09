Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets' Zach Wilson will have to 'suck it up' and 'keep his mouth shut' with Aaron Rodgers in town: radio great

Mike Francesa added he did not believe Rodgers was purposefully going to teach Wilson anything

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York City sports radio legend Mike Francesa explained on Monday what Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have to do in 2023 and beyond as long as Aaron Rodgers remained the starter.

Questions about Wilson’s abilities grew louder in 2022 after he failed to take responsibility for the way the offense performed in a brutal loss to the New England Patriots. Months later, the Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers and brought hope to the Jets faithful.

Now, the question remains – what will the Jets do with Wilson? Francesa appeared on his BetRivers podcast and said he did not think Rodgers would be teaching Wilson anything purposefully. He said that was not what the four-time MVP was brought to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to do.

Francesa said Wilson will have to do everything he can to learn from Rodgers on his own.

"He is going to have to suck it up, practice, practice, practice, hustle, learn and all that time just keep his mouth shut," Francesa said, via the New York Post. "He has been handed a very, very tough road to travel. Maybe he comes out the other side, maybe he doesn’t. If it does, it’ll be a hell of a story.

"He earned the place he’s got now. He was that bad. So, he has got to put in the time, learn his craft, work on his footwork, learn how to quarterback. He’s going to get a chance to watch and see how one of the greatest quarterbacks in history prepares."

Wilson made clear in January that any veteran presence the team brought in at quarterback he would give him "hell" in practice.

In 22 games over his first two seasons, Wilson has 4,022 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. The Jets are 8-14 in his starts.

