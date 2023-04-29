Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

Cowboys scout has heartwarming reaction after team drafts his son in sixth round

The Cowboys used the 212th overall pick on Vaughn

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Most times, sixth-round draft picks do not get much reaction in a team's draft room

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys' sixth-round selection created a special moment for a member of the team's personnel department.

Dallas used the No. 212 overall pick on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deuce Vaughn reacts after scoring a touchdown

Running back Deuce Vaughn of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Chris was in the Cowboys' draft room when the team picked his son, which led to a pretty cool moment. Shortly after the team made the selection, Chris became emotional and was seen crying.

2023 NFL DRAFT: TWO-TIME NATIONAL CHAMPION STETSON BENNETT SELECTED BY RAMS IN FOURTH ROUND

He then went around the room and hugged several members of the Cowboys front office and the team's longtime owner Jerry Jones.

Deuce Vaughn celebrates after winning a game

Running back Deuce Vaughn of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates with fans after beating the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

At one point, Chris even had the opportunity to speak to Deuce on the phone, presumably to break the news that he would be the newest member of the franchise.

Despite being listed at 5-foot-6, Vaughn had a productive college career.

Vaughn was a versatile player at Kanasas State and did not hesitate if the coaches called on him to run in between the tackles. 

"I always knew he was fearless and not afraid to run inside," Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman told CBS Sports.

The Cowboys shared a throwback photo of the father and son, showing a young Deuce wearing a Cowboys T-shirt.

Klieman also lauded Vaughn for his ability to keep his feet and gain extra yards.

"We started to use him as a pure running back as the [first] season went on. I've been saying ever since he got here: He's a very underrated running back between the tackles. Some of his best plays have 3- to 4-yard gains that could have been 5- to 6-yard losses. You can't get clean shots at him."

Deuce Vaughn runs on the football field

Running back Deuce Vaughn (22) of the Kansas State Wildcats runs up field against defensive end Lonnie Phelps (47) of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Vaughn ran for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wildcats during the 2022 season. He also caught 42 passes for 378 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vaughn shined during his sophomore season, when he had over 1,800 combined rushing and receiving yards. He also scored 22 touchdowns that year.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.