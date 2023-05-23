Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers embracing new home, says MTV's 'Jersey Shore' was 'one of the greatest shows'

Rodgers now will play his home games in the show's namesake

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers has a new motto: GTL — gym, touchdowns, laundry.

Now that Rodgers will be playing for the New York Jets, he will play his home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the team's facility is in nearby Florham Park, so safe to say Rodgers will be spending lots of time parking in a driveway and driving on the Parkway — or at least somewhere around the I-80 corridor.

But Rodgers has apparently been a fan of one of the state's staples: the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore."

Aaron Rodgers at podium

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets answers questions after an offseason workout session at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 23, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers explained to reporters on Tuesday that the Jets communications and media staff asked players to do their best "Jersey Shore" impression for a social media post, when one of his teammates C.J. Uzomah said didn't watch it, so he couldn't exactly participate.

Rodgers called the show "one of the greatest" he has ever watched.

Jersey Shore stars attend awards show

The "Jersey Shore" followed a newly formed group of friends living in a summer house on the beach in Seaside Heights. (Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

"I said, ‘How could you not watch the show?’ One of the greatest shows back when MTV actually had content on it. It was phenomenal," Rodgers said.

Not only is Rodgers a fan of the show, but he even said he saw one of DJ Pauly D's sets out in Vegas some time ago.

Seaside Heights, the main filming location of the show, is about an hour and change away from the Jets facilities, right off Exit 82 on the Garden State Parkway.

Aaron Rodgers with his jersey

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It's vastly different from Green Bay, but perhaps if anyone reading this has any plans for Memorial Day weekend, be on the lookout for some Jets on the boardwalk outside the Shore Store.