Aaron Rodgers admits there's 'no decision' on his 2022 plans

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is unknown.

A day after the four-time NFL MVP took time to reflect on the 2021 season in an Instagram post , Rodgers made an appearance on " The Pat McAfee Show " and said he’s still making up his mind about his future in the NFL.

"There will be no news today," Rodgers said Tuesday on the show. "No decision on my future."

Rodgers also said he just wanted to show some gratitude to people who have helped him over the past year.

"I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you're eating a specific diet, and you're going through these treatments every day, and you're not really doing anything else," Rodgers said about his social media post on Instagram.

"You've got to kind of turn everything else off, so you're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It's kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress, and then the spiritual part I think is it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life."

Rodgers admitted that he would try to make a decision about his future plans as soon as possible instead of dragging out the process like last year. He said he didn’t rule out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade to another team.

Rodgers won his second straight MVP award a few weeks ago. The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title before losing 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

"I get it," Rodgers said. "There's not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it's best for me. It's best for the team. It's best for all parties involved. Let's just get this behind us."