Aaron Judge delivers walk-off homer for Yankees, first to reach 10 dingers this season

Aaron Judge gave the New York Yankees exactly what they needed on Tuesday night.

Judge hit a three-run walk-off homer off Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano to give the Yankees a 6-5 win and their 14th win in 16 games. The hard-hitting Yankees slugger also became the first major leaguer this season to reach 10 home runs on the year.

"It's a weird feeling. You hear the crowd going crazy and you see the bench, you see guys jumping over the railing," Judge said. "A special moment you get to share with them."

New York was down 5-3 going into the ninth.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit a leadoff homer and Lourdes Guirriel Jr. ripped a tie-breaking double in the eighth inning that helped the Blue Jays take a lead.

Romano then walked Jose Trevino and D.J. LeMahieu before Judge’s home run.

"Everybody knows who Aaron Judge is," New York starter Luis Severino said after the game, via MLB.com. "In ’17, he should have won MVP that year, no doubt about it. He is a great hitter, a great player. In situations like tonight, you know that Aaron Judge is going to come through."

Toronto had a 3-0 lead thanks in part to Santiago Espinal’s early two-run double. Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi held the Yankees to five hitless innings before he was replaced by Yimi Garcia.

Giancarlo Stanton tied the game with a three-run home run off Garcia.

New York is now tied for the major-league lead with 21 wins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.