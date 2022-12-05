Aaron Judge shows up to Bucs game as he reportedly garners massive offers on free-agent market

Aaron Judge is the free-agent prize of the 2022-23 MLB offseason, but instead of taking meetings on Monday night, he showed up at Raymond James Stadium to support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Judge, the free-agent outfielder who set the American League home run record with 62 dingers for the New York Yankees last season, entered the stadium wearing a Mike Evans jersey. According to ESPN, Evans wore Judge’s jersey after he broke Roger Maris’ record, so Judge returned the favor.

Evans entered the game hoping to help lead the Buccaneers back to .500. In 10 games this season, Evans has 51 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay plays the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal NFC South showdown.

Judge has an off night, which means he gets to take in a game in Florida while his representatives try to get the best offer from prospective teams pursuing him as their big prize going into 2023.

The latest report on Judge came earlier Monday as rumors suggested the slugging outfielder could have already garnered a nine-year deal worth more than 300 million.

The Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have been among the teams mentioned to be interested.

For what it’s worth, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million that came with a no-trade clause. Turner turns 30 years old in June and Judge will be 31 coming off a career year at the end of April.