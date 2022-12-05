Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Aaron Judge shows up to Bucs game as he reportedly garners massive offers on free-agent market

Judge is coming off record-breaking season and MVP award

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Judge is the free-agent prize of the 2022-23 MLB offseason, but instead of taking meetings on Monday night, he showed up at Raymond James Stadium to support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Judge, the free-agent outfielder who set the American League home run record with 62 dingers for the New York Yankees last season, entered the stadium wearing a Mike Evans jersey. According to ESPN, Evans wore Judge’s jersey after he broke Roger Maris’ record, so Judge returned the favor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Evans entered the game hoping to help lead the Buccaneers back to .500. In 10 games this season, Evans has 51 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay plays the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal NFC South showdown.

Judge has an off night, which means he gets to take in a game in Florida while his representatives try to get the best offer from prospective teams pursuing him as their big prize going into 2023.

PANTHERS TO RELEASE BAKER MAYFIELD AFTER ACQUIRING HIM IN OFFSEASON: REPORT

The latest report on Judge came earlier Monday as rumors suggested the slugging outfielder could have already garnered a nine-year deal worth more than 300 million.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) warms up between the seventh inning and eighth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium in New York, Oct. 22, 2022.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) warms up between the seventh inning and eighth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium in New York, Oct. 22, 2022. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022, in New York City.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have been among the teams mentioned to be interested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For what it’s worth, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million that came with a no-trade clause. Turner turns 30 years old in June and Judge will be 31 coming off a career year at the end of April.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings