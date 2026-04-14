Aaron Judge, Mike Trout's home run duel enters MLB history books

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MLB’s biggest stars showcased their slugging abilities in a tremendous game on Monday night.

The New York Yankees three-time MVP Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ three-time MVP Mike Trout teed off on opposing pitchers during their matchup in the Bronx. Judge and Trout each hit two home runs in the duel, which ended with a Yankees 11-10 victory.

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MLB researcher Sarah Langs relayed the history the two players made.

She wrote on X that it was the fourth time in MLB history in which two players, who have won multiple MVPs at the time of the game, hit at least two home runs each. She added that Judge and Trout joined Roy Campanell and Stan Musial, who did it in June 1956, and Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle, who did it twice in July 1962.

It was also the second time a pair of already three-time MVPs homered twice in the same game, according to STATS Perform.

Judge hit his first home run in the first inning off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi. His second home run came in the sixth inning off reliever Shaun Anderson. He finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. He has six home runs on the year.

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Trout’s first dinger didn’t come until the sixth inning – off Yankees reliever Jake Bird. The second came in the eighth inning off Camilo Doval. The eighth inning dinger put the Angels out in front 10-8 at the time.

New York stormed back in the ninth when Trent Grisham hit a two-run home run to tie the game. Jose Caballero later scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

Trout and Judge both marveled at their accomplishments after the game.

"It was great. That’s baseball for you," Trout said. "It’s what fans want, and to be able to see something like that, pretty cool."

Judge joked he was going to trash talk Trout when he hit one to the warning track earlier in the game, but couldn’t say nothing after Trout smacked two homers later.

"I was going to talk some smack to him after the one he hit all the way to the warning track," Judge said, "but I didn’t get a chance to and then he answers right back with two big homers for him. You put that guy in a clutch situation, a big moment and he’s going to show up every single time, so it’s fun going back and forth with a guy like that, especially in New York and the Bronx."

Judge had high praise for Trout, who has been at the top of baseball since he entered the league, though he has dealt with injuries for much of his career.

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"He’s the greatest of all time. It’s been fun to watch his whole career, coming up at such a young age and instantly just putting yourself at the top of the list. It's special," Judge said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.