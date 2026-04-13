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New York Yankees

Aaron Judge calls out Yankees' offensive struggles after getting swept

It was Tampa Bay's first three-game sweep of New York since 2021 as the team's bats went ice cold

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The New York Yankees started the 2026 season hot, winning their first eight out of 10 games, but since last Tuesday, the bats have gone ice cold.

The Yankees lost a series to the Athletics and then were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in a series over the weekend.

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New York Yankees Aaron Judge walking to dugout after striking out during baseball game

New York Yankees Aaron Judge heads to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on April 11, 2026. (Jason Behnken/AP)

Aaron Judge put the team’s offensive struggles on notice after a 5-4 loss on Sunday.

"We need to simplify some things at the plate," Judge told reporters, via MLB.com. "We’re trying to hit every single pitch we see up there and getting ourselves in some bad counts and bad situations. As a group, if we simplify our approach a little bit, hunt the pitch that we’re looking for and pass the baton, I think we’ll be in a better spot."

Judge has also been lethargic at the plate as he’s coming off three American League MVP awards in the last four seasons and some time with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hitting a baseball during a game.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on April 12, 2026. (Jason Behnken/AP)

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Through 15 games, Judge is only hitting .218 with four home runs, nine RBI and a double. He was 2-for-10 against the Rays, despite a two-run homer on Sunday.

It was the Rays’ first three-game sweep of the Yankees since 2021.

"We didn’t get a lot of traffic when we needed to in this series," Judge added. "We had one hit for the majority of the game, and a couple of these games. I think if guys take their walks when they need to and focus on a pitch they can drive, we’ll be in a better spot."

New York is now 8-7 this season and in a three-way tie for the American League East division lead.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge striking out during a baseball game.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out during the fifth inning against the Athletics in New York on April 8, 2026. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

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The Yankees return home Monday for seven-game homestand. The team will welcome in the Los Angeles Angels for four games and then turn their attention to the Kansas City Royals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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