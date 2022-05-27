Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

A.J. Brown receives high praise from Philadelphia Eagles veteran

Eagles vet Lane Johnson compared Brown to NFL veteran Anquan Boldin

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
It hasn’t taken long for new Eagle A.J. Brown to make an impact in Philadelphia.

Just under a month since being acquired via a Draft Day trade, Philly’s shiny new toy has veteran teammates salivating over what potentially lies ahead.

Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Amongst those requiring a drool bib are Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who likens Brown to one of the league’s best receivers from the mid-2000s.

"When you look at him on the hoof, you think of Anquan Boldin," Johnson said Thursday via JAKIB Sports’Sports Take. "He’s 6-1, 225, and looks like he’s about that action."

That’s good company because Boldin, too, was about that action.

 A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after a big catch during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16.  

 A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after a big catch during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16.   (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Listed at 6’1 and more than 220 pounds, Boldin used his physicality to outmuscle defensive backs throughout a 14-year NFL career. A three-time Pro Bowler, Boldin won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2003, recorded more than 1,000 catches and scored 82 touchdowns.

The similarly built Brown is entering just his fourth year in the league, but has already tallied 185 catches, nearly 3,000 yards, and 26 scores. His 10.2 yards per target ranks fourth in the NFL (since 2019).

"When you watch the tape and realize that he is — he’s a special guy," added Johnson.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown holds a press conference on May 2, 2020 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. 

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown holds a press conference on May 2, 2020 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa.  (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Brown’s play has drawn Boldin comparisons. During late fall of his rookie year (2019) with the Titans, Brown was linked to Boldin by then-Texans safety Tashaun Gipson.

"He reminds me of Anquan Boldin, that’s how long I’ve been in the league … Almost like a running back with the ball in his hands," Gipson said, per NBC Sports Edge.

"…you’ve got to account for those guys every play."

Sounds as if Philly got themselves a catch.