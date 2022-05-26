Colin Kaepernick impresses during workout with Las Vegas Raiders: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colin Kaepernick appears to be inching closer to a potential NFL return.

Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders during a workout with the team on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network.

The outlet reported that the "door is open" for the free-agent quarterback, who hasn't played in an NFL game in more than five years.

The Raiders were specifically impressed with Kaepernick's arm strength and conditioning, and the team considered the workout to be largely a "positive" sign, ESPN reported.

On Thursday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined to say whether the team would be signing the quarterback. The coach noted during a press conference he wouldn't be taking questions about players that currently aren't on the team.

"We've brought in tons of people for workouts," McDaniels told reporters. "We said it from day one that we would look at every opportunity, and he's not the first player that we looked at and not the last one."

"So there's gonna be a lot of people that are gonna come in and out of this building and have an opportunity to make an impression," the coach added. "The evaluations we make are kind of private for us and if we make a decision to add someone to the team then we'll do it."

The Raiders were reportedly looking to see if Kaepernick would be a good fit in a quarterback room that already includes Derek Carr as the team's starter. Las Vegas traded for backup Jarrett Stidham this month and the team previously signed Nick Mullens during the offseason.

Kaepernick stated in a podcast interview last month that he "absolutely" wants to play in the league again and was even willing to return to the league as a backup quarterback if that helps his comeback chances. Kaepernick also has a connection to the state of Nevada having played college football at the University of Nevada, Reno.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So yeah. If I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine," he said during an interview with the " I AM ATHLETE " podcast. "But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

The quarterback said in the interview that he kept quiet on his desire to play in the NFL again because he didn't want to be a distraction for interested teams. He said not a single team hosted him for an opportunity since his departure from the San Francisco 49ers .

"No teams brought me in for a workout," Kaepernick said. "No team has brought me in for an opportunity. I had the one meeting with Seattle in 2017. And out of that, [head coach] Pete Carroll said, 'Hey, he's a starter; we have a starter.' And things moved on from there, but they don't have a starter right now."

Kaepernick reunited with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan’s spring game last month , where he was invited to participate in a throwing audition for NFL scouts. The quarterback reportedly ran a number of throwing drills during a 15-minute session with draft-eligible players at halftime.

Asked why owners and general managers should buy that he would make their locker room better and not be a distraction, Kaepernick argued that the league now pledges to support similar issues he advocated for in the past.