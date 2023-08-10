84-year-old ex-NFL player pleads guilty to trying to sell fentanyl-laced cocaine

Pete Hall had a brief cup of coffee in the NFL, playing in just 12 games in 1961.

After his short career, he had trouble avoiding trouble with the law.

Hall was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2010 for fraud, and he was released in 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions.

A short time later, Hall was busted for selling drugs laced with fentanyl.

Hall was caught selling six kilos of cocaine outside his Harlem apartment April 24, 2021, to a Drug Enforcement Administration informant. The DEA had recorded phone calls before the sting operation.

The 84-year-old was facing life in prison before pleading guilty.

Instead, he now faces 11-14 years and must serve the remainder of his fraud sentence that ends in 2026. Given his age, it's possible he'll spend the rest of his life in jail.

He will be sentenced Dec. 5.

"Clyde accepted full responsibility for his role. Despite his age, we remain hopeful that he will not have to live out the rest of his life in prison," Hall's attorney, Jason Goldman, said, via the New York Post.

Hall played quarterback at Marquette in 1958 and 1959 before being drafted by the Giants in 1960.

He caught two passes for 22 yards in the NFL.