8-year-old French soccer fan battling cancer 'shamefully abused' by rival fans at Saturday match: report

An 8-year-old French soccer fan who is battling brain cancer was "shamefully abused" while supporting his favorite Marseille team during a match against Ajaccio.

Kenzo was invited to watch Marseille play against Ajaccio by Air Corsica, which provided a suite at the Ligue 1 match on Saturday on the island of Corsica, where Ajaccio is located.

According to Kenzo’s mother, per local newspaper Corse Matin, the boy’s father was attacked by spectators who broke into their suite, and Kenzo’s head ended up hitting a railing. He also had his shirt ripped off and burnt while some spectators spit in their food as well.

"These individuals in no way represent the values of our club and our island," Ajaccio said in a press release. "Even the most extreme stupidity cannot excuse this behaviour. The club strongly condemns these unspeakable acts."

"AC Ajaccio will shed light on these shameful actions. As soon as the individuals have been identified by our services, we will file a complaint against them."

Following the game, a journalist was attacked by Marseille fans near the stadium. The journalist needed hospital treatment.

Nicolas Septe, the chief prosecutor for Ajaccio, is looking into both incidents, per BBC.

Ajaccio Mayor Stephane Sbraggia said both incidents pointed to a "worrying loss of values."

Ajaccio ended up winning the match against rival Marseille, with Clement Vidal scoring the only goal in the match in the 88th minute.

Ajaccio is 7-5-26 on the season. Marseille is currently third in Ligue 1 with a 22-7-9 record.