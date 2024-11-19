76ers star Joel Embiid ripped in team meeting for being late to 'everything': report

The big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George is 2-11.

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an unimaginable start to their season after making big splashes in signing George and extending Embiid and Maxey's contracts.

But, apparently, they reached a breaking point Monday.

After blowing a double-digit lead to the Miami Heat, coaches and players reportedly held a team meeting in the locker room that lasted about 1½ hours

"A lot was said, a lot was accepted, a lot was aired out," ESPN's Shams Charania said on Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show." The meeting included players telling head coach Nick Nurse they needed to be coached harder, and Nurse saying he wanted players more dialed in during practice.

However, the big takeaway was that their superstar, Embiid, was called out. Maxey reportedly "challenged" Embiid to stop being late for "everything."

"There is a trickle-down effect. When you are missing, when you are late to what I was told ‘everything,’ it has an effect on the rest of the locker room," Charania added. "This was the elephant in the room, and Tyrese Maxey addressed it."

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry is the player who reportedly prompted the meeting, and Embiid did not take the criticism lightly. He and Maxey are known to be close and often hold each other accountable.

Embiid has been the face of load management this season, playing in just three games. He also missed three games due to a suspension for shoving a reporter.

The Sixers have been resting Embiid, who said in training camp he probably would not play in both games of back-to-back contests this season.

With their putrid start, Philly owns the worst record in the league and is already 12 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are 15-0. The Cavs are one of only four teams in the Eastern Conference above .500.

