NBA risks taking part in UAE sportswashing with new partnerships: report

The NBA has come under criticism again over its international partnerships after a report from Human Rights Watch accused the league of potentially taking part in "sportswashing" because of its budding relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The report published Tuesday focused on the league’s two preseason games held in Abu Dhabi in October and this year’s in-season tournament, renamed the Emirates NBA Cup following the league’s multiyear global marketing partnership with the airline announced in February.

The report accused the UAE of using its new platform as a "part of the Emirati government’s efforts to distract from the many human rights violations it is committing at home and abroad," adding that the league risks contributing to those efforts over its failure to speak out on those violations.

"The NBA should be aware that the UAE hosts high profile sporting, entertainment, and cultural events to promote a public image of openness and tolerance at odds with the government’s rampant systemic human rights violations," the report read.

"The NBA has a responsibility under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to respect human rights throughout all its operations. This includes adopting specific policies and conducting due diligence to identify risks of contributing to human rights harms, including burnishing the image of human rights-abusing states."

The NBA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

For the third straight season, the NBA held two preseason games featuring the reigning champion Boston Celtics and the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi in early October. This was a part of the 2021 multiyear partnership signed with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

In February, the league also announced Emirates as the Official Global Airline Partner of the NBA and the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA.

This new relationship followed the fallout of 2019 when Chinese state television decided not to air two NBA exhibition games in response to the league's reaction to comments made by former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

According to a report from ESPN, that blackout went on for 18 months and more than 10 Chinese sponsors paused or withdrew from their deals.