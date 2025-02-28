76ers shut down Joel Embiid for rest of NBA season due to nagging knee injury

Joel Embiid's stellar 2022-23 season, which culminated with the Philadelphia 76ers center receiving NBA MVP honors, seems like a distant memory. The 7-footer's pro basketball career has been hampered by injuries, with knee issues contributing to his latest setback.

On Friday, the Sixers announced the seven-time NBA All-Star would be forced to watch games from the sideline for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury. He underwent a procedure to address the knee problems last February, but never seemed to return to form. Emiid and the Sixers tried to manage the pain and swelling in the knee this season prior to shutting him down.

The 76ers said the decision to shut down Embiid through the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign was made once it was determined he was "medically unable to play."

"The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation," the team said in a statement.

"We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance."

Counting the 164 games he missed his first two seasons after he was the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and what's left of this season, Embiid will have played in 452 of 883 76ers' games by the end of this season — missing nearly 50% of the regular season.

The 76ers are 8-11 with Embiid this season, and 12-27 without him.

Embiid has been hobbled by injuries all season, and served a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media. He’s averaged 23.8 points — he averaged at least 30 and won two scoring titles the last three seasons — and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

Embiid acknowledged earlier this month he may have to undergo another surgery on the left knee.

"I think the straightforward answer is that when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it," Embiid said. "We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option."

He played just 39 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. Embiid did win a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team last year at the Paris Games.

He has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament and playoff games since he earned league MVP honors.

Embiid signed a $193 million contract extension ahead of the season and has banked nearly $266 million in career earnings.

Philadelphia entered this season as one of the favorites to contend for an NBA title, but the team is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. The Sixers entered Friday in the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

