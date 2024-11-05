Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Joel Embiid suspended 3 games following columnist altercation: report

Embiid shoved and shouted at the columnist on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was reportedly suspended for three games for his incident with a sports columnist over the weekend.

ESPN reported the suspension on Tuesday. 

Joel Embiid looks on court

Joel Embiid of Team USA before the game against Serbia on July 28, 2024, at the Paris Olympics. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

The incident with Philadelphia newspaper columnist Marcus Hayes occurred Saturday following the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Hayes had mentioned Embiid’s late brother and his son – both named Arthur – in a recent column questioning the center’s professionalism. The column also questioned his effort and not being in shape after the Paris Olympics. He has yet to play this season.

Embiid confronted Hayes as players and the media entered the locker room.

"The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you, and I’m going to have to... live with the consequences," Embiid said to Hayes.

Hayes offered an apology, but Embiid rebuffed, saying, "That’s not the f---ing first time."

Joel Embiid in London

Joel Embiid warms up for the Germany game in preparation for the Paris Olympics on July 22, 2024, in London. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The incident then exploded as Embiid appeared to get louder and eventually pushed Hayes while a team public relations rep tried to step in between them. A team security person reportedly asked the media not to report what happened.

Embiid yelled over the security guard.

"They can do whatever they want," he said. "I don’t give a s---."

Hayes recently wrote that Embiid disrespected the 76ers and the game of basketball. He wrote that the Sixers should consider giving fans refunds when he doesn’t play.

Embiid called Hayes out on Friday after practice.

Joel Embiid at 76ers' training complex

Center Joel Embiid poses on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey, on Sept. 30, 2024. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

"I’ve done way too much for this… city to be treated like this, done way too... much," Embiid said Friday. "I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying, and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m gonna be here pretty soon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

