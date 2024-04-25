76ers Joel Embiid drops 50 in playoff win but flagrant foul raises eyebrows

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid helped the team bounce back in their playoff series against the New York Knicks on Thursday night with a 50-point game in the 125-114 win.

However, it did not come without controversy.

Embiid was called for a flagrant foul in the first quarter. He fell to the ground as the Knicks were moving the ball around and then grabbed Mitchell Robinson’s legs as he was on the ground. Robinson was trying to go up for a shot and came down awkwardly.

The 76ers star was not ejected. Robinson would later leave the game with an ankle injury.

Embiid was also seen striking Robinson in the groin when the Knicks center went up for a shot later in the game.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Embiid’s flagrant foul after the game.

"Which one? The one they called, or the one they didn't call?" he asked rhetorically. "Just want to make sure we have clarity on that."

The Empire State Building’s X account also got in on trolling, saying Embiid was "banned" from the building.

Embiid’s 50 points came on 13-of-19 from the field and 19-of-21 from the free-throw line. His 21 free-throw attempts were more than the Knicks shot as a team. New York was able to shoot 48.9% from the field, but Philly shot 54.7% from the field.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points.

Jalen Brunson scored 39 points with 13 assists to lead New York. Josh Hart added 20 points.

New York still leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Saturday.