5 NFL teams with the hardest 2020 schedules

The NFL released its 2020 schedule on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans kicking things off on the opening night.

The Chiefs might have a solid chance at making it to the playoffs next season. Kansas City’s 2020 opponents were 128-128 last season. It’s not the hardest schedule a team has but it’s also not the easiest. Patrick Mahomes will need to be as sharp as ever to get back to glory. Kansas City has tough matchups with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots on their docket this season.

The Texans were pretty close to beating the Chiefs in the AFC Playoffs, but Mahomes kicked it into a new gear and led the team on a crazy comeback. Houston has one of the toughest schedules going into the new season. Not only do they have the Chiefs in Week 1, but they have to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Houston could easily start the year losing its first two games.

Here are the teams who have the hardest schedules.

5). BILLS/FALCONS/LIONS

The Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are all among the teams with the toughest schedules. The Bills made the playoffs last season but suffered an early exit, the Falcons went 7-9 and it could be the last chance for Dan Quinn to have a solid season, and the Lions were among the league’s worst in 2019 and will have an uphill battle trying to right their ship.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-121-1

**

4). SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

There’s no rest for the weary. The 49ers may have won the NFC Championship but in 2019 they will have the fourth-toughest schedule in the upcoming season. Not only do they have to play a regular NFC West schedule, but they get the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys deep into the season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 2020 SCHEDULE: OPPONENTS, DATES, TIMES & MORE

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-120-2

**

3). MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins got their quarterback, added a ton of new defensive players and had a great rookie class. Now, it’s time to win some football games but the 2020 season is going to be difficult if their opponents hold up their end of the bargain. The Dolphins have the third-toughest schedule with NFC West opponents lined up as well as the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 2020 SCHEDULE: OPPONENTS, DATES, TIMES & MORE

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 135-120-1

**

2). NEW YORK JETS

It’s expected to be a make-or-break year for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and coach Adam Gase in 2020. But having one of the toughest schedules might put a damper on things come 2020. New York is going to have an incredibly tough time with some of the opponents they have on their 2020 docket.

NEW YORK JETS 2020 SCHEDULE: OPPONENTS, DATES, TIMES & MORE

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 136-119-1

**

1). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Losing Tom Brady couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Patriots. New England has the toughest schedule going into the 2020 season. They have to play the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs and the team with the best record in 2019, the Baltimore Ravens. Along with tough AFC West opponents, things might not go according to plan for the Patriots in 2020.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 2020 SCHEDULE: OPPONENTS, DATES, TIMES & MORE

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 137-118-1