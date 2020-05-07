Miami Dolphins 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Miami Dolphins are in line to be a surprise team in 2020 after dealing with accusations of tanking throughout the 2019 season with blowout losses and questionable moves.

Brian Flores brought in a few former New England Patriots players – Ted Karras Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts – and is starting to build an offense around rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are looking interesting on both sides of the ball.

The Dolphins also signed Byron Jones to pair next to Xavien Howard in the secondary. Rookie Noah Igbinoghene is also expected to get some looks on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Miami may not be the favorites to win the AFC East, but with Tom Brady’s departure from the division you never know what is going to happen. The AFC East hasn’t looked this wide open in several years.

Here are the Dolphins’ 2020 regular-season matchups.

Home Opponents: Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 135-120-1

Here are the Dolphins' regular-season and preseason schedules.

