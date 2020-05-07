Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Miami Dolphins 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 scheduleVideo

Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 schedule

The National Football League is releasing the 2020 season schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic; Fox News sports contributor Jim Gray tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ what we can expect.

The Miami Dolphins are in line to be a surprise team in 2020 after dealing with accusations of tanking throughout the 2019 season with blowout losses and questionable moves.

Brian Flores brought in a few former New England Patriots players – Ted Karras Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts – and is starting to build an offense around rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are looking interesting on both sides of the ball.

The Dolphins also signed Byron Jones to pair next to Xavien Howard in the secondary. Rookie Noah Igbinoghene is also expected to get some looks on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Miami may not be the favorites to win the AFC East, but with Tom Brady’s departure from the division you never know what is going to happen. The AFC East hasn’t looked this wide open in several years.

Here are the Dolphins’ 2020 regular-season matchups.

Home Opponents: Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 135-120-1

Here are the Dolphins' regular-season and preseason schedules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_