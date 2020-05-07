Detroit Lions 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Detroit Lions have not been to the playoffs since the 2016 season, and it could be Matt Patricia’s last chance to make it happen before the organization shows him the door for good.

The Lions will come into the 2020 season presumably healthy. Matthew Stafford’s back is expected to be healed. He only played eight games last season, which resulted in the Lions going 3-12-1.

Detroit added some firepower in the secondary, selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick of the draft. He was arguably the best defensive back going into the event and now will have the chance to see what he’s made of in the NFL ranks.

Patricia is going into his third season and with a bevy of offseason moves, including the Darius Slay trade to the Philadelphia Eagles; it is now put up or shut up time in the Motor City.

The Lions will face teams from the AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Here’s who the Lions will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-21-1

Here is the Lions’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Lions’ preseason schedule.

